Welcome back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState's daily Open Thread!

This Week In History

Sunday, 10/22: Princeton Univ. chartered, 1746; Houston inaugurated as Texas President, 1836; Kennedy orders “quarantine” of Cuba, 1962

Monday, 10/23: Battle of Westport (Kansas City, MO), 1864; starts of Battles of Henderson Field, 1942, and Leyte Gulf, 1944; Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, 1983

Tuesday, 10/24: Transcontinental telegraph completed, 1861; Annie Taylor rides barrel over Niagara Falls, 1901; “Black Thursday” market crash, 1929

Wednesday, 10/25: USS United States takes HMS Macedonian, 1812; torpedo malfunction sinks top sub ace Richard O’Kane’s USS Tang, 1944

Thursday, 10/26: Franklin departs for France, 1776; Erie Canal opens, 1825; Earp-Clanton gunfight in Tombstone, 1881; Boeing 707 enters service, 1958

Friday, 10/27: Treaty of Madrid sets US borders with Spanish colonies, 1795; NYC Subway opens, 1904; Reagan’s “A Time For Choosing” speech, 1964

Saturday, 10/28: Battle of White Plains, 1776; Statue of Liberty dedicated, 1886; Khrushchev folds on Cuban missiles, 1962

Today’s Birthdays: Carmaker John Francis Dodge, 1864; artist Pablo Picasso, 1881; explorer Richard E. Byrd, 1888.

Holidays Around the World: Romania observes Armed Forces Day, Lithuania has Constitution Day and Slovenia celebrates Sovereignty Day today.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Quote of the Day

Inspired by some of last week’s events…

Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking.–The Scarecrow, The Wizard of Oz

As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. And as so eloquently coined by ntrepid, “Thanks for the click! Your effort helps fund future posts of this nature.”

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”–Voltaire

