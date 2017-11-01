RedState Watercooler, 11/1 Open Thread

If you’re reading this post anywhere other than on RedState.com or its affiliates, you are reading STOLEN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY and this site is subject to legal action under Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Welcome to a new page on the calendar, and back to another installment of the Watercooler, RedState’s daily Open Thread! Hard to believe we’ve only got two months left of 2017… Tim’e’s wasting, so let’s get down to business. Here’s all the day’s snooze that’s unfit for print…

Quick Hits

Weekly Weird

This Week In History

Sunday, 10/29:Oregon’s Mt. Hood named, 1792; ARPANET’s first computer-to-computer link, 1969; John Glenn returns to space as oldest astronaut, 1998

Monday, 10/30: Helena, Mont. founded after nearby gold discovery, 1864; Welles & Wells’ Great “War of the Worlds” nationwide freakout, 1938; Jackie Robinson signs with Dodgers, 1945

Tuesday, 10/31: Luther’s theses begin Protestant Reformation, 1517; Winfield Scott steps down, 1861; first transcon highway, Lincoln Highway, dedicated, 1913

Wednesday, 11/1: Adams moves into White House, 1800; first H-bomb tested, 1952; MPAA film rating system introduced, 1968

Thursday, 11/2: The Dakotas gain statehood, 1889; first commercial US radio broadcast, 1920; Spruce Goose’s only flight, 1947; MLK Day signed into law, 1983

Friday, 11/3: Continental Army disbanded, 1783; Black Bart’s last stagecoach heist, 1883; Nixon coins “Silent Majority,” 1969

Saturday, 11/4: Battle of Johnsonville, 1864; Tut’s tomb discovered, 1922; last US open-air nuke test, 1962; Ronaldus Maximus elected President, 1980

Today’s Birthdays: Author Stephen Crane, 1871; pro wrestler Bobby Heenan, 1944; software developer Mitch Kapor, 1950; singer Big Kenny, 1963; overhyped celebretard Jenny McCarthy, 1972.

Holidays Around the World: It’s All Saints’ Day. It’s the first day of Dia de los Muertes in Mexico, Antigua and Barbuda celebrates their Independence Day, and the poor deprived sorts who refuse to accept humanity’s place at top of the food chain have World Vegan Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Gratuitous Gun Giveaways

Quote of the Day

Read not to contradict and confute, nor to find talk and discourse, but to weigh and consider.–Sir Francis Bacon

As always, the Watercooler is an Open Thread. And as so eloquently coined by ntrepid, “Thanks for the click! Your effort helps fund future posts of this nature.” Think that to compensate for the non-carnivorous sorts out there, I’m gonna go see if Mickey D’s can build me another Quad Quarter Pounder again…

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”–Voltaire

