IN MEMORIAM

Apollo 12 astronaut Dick Gordon, passed away Monday. It’s kind of depressing to think that we may soon see a day when there are no longer any of those two dozen who’ve orbited or landed on the Moon left among the living… This author would like to extend condolences to the Gordon family and the Astronaut Corps, and express his hope and prayer that at least some Apollo alumni can stick around long enough to see the next generation of moonwalkers plant Old Glory on the lunar surface once more.

Also, former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay, in a plane crash yesterday.

Dispatches from the Gun Scene: Ten Easy Steps to Cure “Income Inequality”

As the latest in my series of featured writings from the arms community, I’d like to share the ingenious little plan a boardmate came up with where any snowflakey Millenial hipsterdouche can cure their “income inequality” problem in ten simple steps.

Put down the bong, pipe, and/or needle. Get out of bed EVERYDAY before 1pm. Don’t play the Xbox or PlayStation 14hrs/day. Study something besides “liberal arts” in school. Remove some of the fishing tackle from your faces. Speak properly and respectfully. Dress in appropriate attire for the given workplace. Aspire to be more than a barista, or courtesy clerk. Work at it and master an economically viable skill. Once there, complain about the leeches sucking away your money through taxes and “fees”. Credit to user “Stomper” at Northwest Firearms, reposted by author permission.

This Week In History

Sunday, 11/5: McClellan sacked, 1862; Wobblies riot and trigger “Everett Massacre,” 1916; first US Navy port call in Communist China, 1986

Monday, 11/6: First intercollegiate football game, 1869; first plutonium produced for Fat Man bomb, 1944; largest US underground H-bomb detonation, 1971

Tuesday, 11/7: Battle of Tippecanoe, 1811; Battle of Belmont, MO, 1861; first air-freight shipment, 1910; Congress overrides Nixon veto of War Powers Resolution, 1973

Wednesday, 11/8: Trent Affair, 1861; X-rays discovered, 1895; NFL antitrust exemption granted, 1966 (time to revoke?); Gingrich’s Republican Revolution, 1994

Thursday, 11/9: Great Boston Fire, 1872; US receives rights to Pearl Harbor, 1887; Northeast blacked out for 13 hours, 1965; second attempted coronation of Queen Shrillary the Shrew defeated, 2016

Friday, 11/10: USMC founded, 1775 (Happy Birthday, Jarheads!); Stanley finds Livingstone, 1871; first nationwide direct-dial phone service, 1951; first Windows OS introduced, 1983

Saturday, 11/11: VMI founded, 1839; Sherman burns Atlanta, 1864; Washington statehood, 1889 (time to revoke?); Armistice ends WWI combat, 1918

Today’s Birthdays: Father of boardgames Milton Bradley, 1836; authors Bram Stoker, 1847, and Margaret Mitchell, 1900; NRA’s “Frenchman Fudd” Wayne LaPierre, 1949; chef Gordon Ramsay, 1966.

Holidays Around the World: It’s Tongue Twister Day, Cook Something Bold Day and World Radiography Day. Canada observes National Aboriginal Veteran’s Day.

This Week In History is compiled with assistance from History.com and Wikipedia. Something interesting not listed here? Please share in the Comments section–this is an Audience Participation Encouraged featurette.

Quote of the Day

One that many people both here and on the other side of the aisle would be well advised to consider…

Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.–Carrie Fisher



“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”–Voltaire

