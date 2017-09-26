watercooler-620x413-620x413

 

 

 

 

 
Something to talk about…

There’s been talk around the Watercooler that some in the RedState Community might like a safe space (not in a weird “Snowflake” way) to just hang out and chat without any suggested topics provided.

Tuesday’s from hence forth will be the place to  talk about anything that interests you. Yeah, I know, “isn’t that what the WC is about anyway?” It is. However, some in the Community still find the air too stuffy. Plus, do be aware that our Editor-in-Chief and other Senior Contributors drop in for a peek so if you have site suggestions, or general feedback, Tuesday’s starting at 2 pm EST, will be a good place to do it.

Oh, and do be aware our Editor-in-Chief and Mods drop in for a peek, so please play nice.

Welcome to RedState’s Weekly really Open Thread!

 