Something to talk about…
There’s been talk around the Watercooler that some in the RedState Community might like a safe space (not in a weird “Snowflake” way) to just hang out and chat without any suggested topics provided.
Tuesday’s from henceforth will be the place to talk about anything that interests you. Yeah, I know, “isn’t that what the WC is about anyway?” It is. However, some in the Community still find the air too stuffy. Plus, do be aware that our Editor-in-Chief and other Senior Contributors drop in for a peek so if you have site suggestions, or general feedback, Tuesday’s starting at 12 pm EST, will be a good place to do it.
Oh, and did I mention that our Editor-in-Chief and Mods drop in for a peek, so please play nice.
Conversation starters
- And the Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to…Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish, and Kip Thorne, three American physicists who proved something really extraordinary!
- Because America is the most awesome country in the Universe…Three more Americans win the Nobel Prize in Medicine for proving why I need more sleep. “Jeffrey C Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W Young were given their award for understanding the mysteries of how life tracks time and changes itself according to the movement of the sun.” – The Independent
- Wondering what General Aviation (the little guy) thinks about ATC Privatization? It’s easy to applaud vigorously something that has little to no chance of affecting you. Take a second to hear an argument from the other side.
- Still, not convinced? “ATC Privatization would add almost $100 billion to the deficit. Congressional Budget Office increases cost estimate of 21st Century AIRR Act.”
- Sorry…but, I just can’t let this one go: “Leading Conservative Group Speaks Out Against So-Called ATC Privatization”
Ok, I’m done.
Welcome to RedState’s only Daily open thread! Enjoy!
