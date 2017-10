Image via Flickr Creative Commons by Eirik Solheim https://goo.gl/LSR9IT

Treat this as some light afternoon entertainment… the RNC, in an A+ high-grade DNC-trolling effort, just sent this out. Look closely, and you’ll see the DNC Fall Meeting “schedule” includes briefings on “Where Is Michigan?”, “The Menendez Mess,” and “Moral Victories.”

We’ll see how useful the RNC turns out to be in 2018, but at least for now, their emails seem to be good for a laugh.