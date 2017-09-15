Hello RedStaters, and welcome to today’s Water Cooler – always an Open Thread.

John 15:13 Hero of the Day – Dane Norem

On Wednesday I was copied on a message that repeated a song lyric containing a slur on law enforcement officers. The sender thought it was a funny response in a context where someone else had encountered law enforcement. I not only didn’t find it funny, I felt a little sick about it.

That night after completing a day of work, and then an evening volunteered, I got home and was scanning news when I found my Hero of the Day, Dane Norem:

Norem’s selflessness would save a life – likely more than one – but in the process he would be so viciously wounded that he nearly lost his eyesight, his career and his identity. – Desert Sun

You owe it to yourself to read the full article and thank God that he has made people like this. If you are one of them, I thank God for you. Thank you Dane.

How cool is it to put others’ lives ahead of our own? This is what Jesus has to say on the subject:

John 15:13 ESV: Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. John 10:11 ESV: I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.

And apparently he felt so strongly about it that he followed through:

1John 3:16 NIV: This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters.

But before he did, he told his followers that we should do as he did:

John 13:15 ESV: For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you.

I followed up with the individual who had sent me the ugly message. In gaps when I was not too choked up, I read the first several paragraphs of the above article. I’d like to believe that God will use it to change their heart.

Wingnuttery

I have the bug, and have it bad. Anything having to do with flying turns my head and catches my attention. I first encountered this story in written form many years ago, but it recently circled back around to me as a video compilation with an author’s telling of a great SR-71 anecdote.

Newsy? Wingnuttery

I went to the Capital City Airshow this last weekend. Always a great time, with many renditions of “the sound of freedom”, although alas, no sonic booms.

A new one for me – the E4B “Nightwatch” National Airborne Operations Center did an aerial display, making several passes. I’ve never seen this at an airshow or in the air before. The announcers discussed that they thought this was a first. Made me wonder – why is the E4B out and about? Do we (USA) think we need it out and about? Do we (USA) want to make some nation(s) wonder why it is out and about? Hmm.

“Reader” Letter

DEAR MIKE: What do you think of the whole statue-removal thing? — FROZEN IN TIME

DEAR FROZEN: I’m glad you asked. I cannot say it better than Peter Heck:

http://theresurgent.com/if-were-tearing-down-statues-heres-the-one-rule/

Prayer for the Day

Please join me in praying that God would raise up people of his own heart, servants, all through this nation that would stand up and serve God, our country, and the people in it rather than themselves and their pocketbooks. Public servants, not self-servants. In Jesus’ name!

Once again – the Water Cooler is always an Open Thread!

Mike