Under pressure: McConnell pushed to resign as Senate Majority Leader

I had seen an article written Wednesday calling for Sen McConnell to step down, and searched for it. Sure enough, on the top of the returns list was the one I was looking for.

“Not trying to repeal Obamacare, not defunding Planned Parenthood, not trying to stop illegal immigration,” he said. “That is what Republicans ran on and once they were elected they did not follow up with their promises.”

Except that the above article was dated September 27th, 2015. Here is the one that was dated Wednesday.

“He has demonstrated that he either does not understand the frustration coming from conservatives and the urgency of passing key legislation – or he does not care,” FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said in a statement on Wednesday. “It’s time for new leadership.”

It’s Groundhog Day

Praying for our Leaders

Christians are asked to pray for our leaders (see 1Timothy2:2, Romans13:1), As I considered this once again, this time in the context of the above desire to replace Mitch McConnell, I did not have my heart in the right place – I remembered a bumper sticker I saw during the tenure of POTUS44 “Pray for Obama: PS109:8”. I had to look it up.

Prayer for our leaders can be difficult when we do not think our leaders are what or who they should be, and in an environment where we get to participate in the election of our leaders, it can even feel double-minded when we pray for someone that we would vote against given the chance. Here is an article by Erick Erickson on the topic, asking us to pray for President Obama. Erick’s call to prayer was right in that case, and it is both no less important today, and potentially easier?

At Least this is Concrete

Ever wonder where concrete came from? Fascinating.

From Popular Mechanics:

The story of concrete is so ancient that we don’t even know when and where it begins. It is a story of discovery, experimentation, and mystery. Emperors and kings became legends for erecting great concrete structures, some of which are still a mystery to engineers today. Many of history’s most skilled architects found inspiration in slabs of the gray building material. Common bricklayers advanced the technology, and a con man played a crucial role in the development of concrete recipes.

