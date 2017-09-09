Coming out of the closet, Trump edition, North Korea, DACA, and Antifa.

Hot Topics Last Week:

Coming out of the closet, Trump edition: Joe Cunningham noted that The Democrats Got What They Wanted, But It’s Cool Because Trump Really Stuck It To Paul Ryan. Susan noted in these pieces that In One Tweet, Trump Signals To The World That His Shift Is Here but she also noted that GOP Lawmakers’ Reactions To Trump Siding With Democrats Range From Disappointed To Enraged! It wasn’t really a surprise but, hey, you can’t blame them for the faux surprise, right?

Teri Christoph noted that Ted Cruz Predicted in 2016 That Trump Would Cut a Deal with Pelosi and Schumer! and quite of few RedStaters noted that they had also said the same thing.

North Korea: Streiff reported that North Korea Conducts Its Biggest Nuclear Test Ever, Claims H-Bomb Ready for ICBM. Sarah Lee then reported that North Korea Threatens an Electromagnetic Pulse Attack. Streiff came back with another entry piece reporting that SecDef Mattis Makes a Statement on North Korea.

Susan noted that the Chinese were losing their patience in this piece Chinese Ambassador Delivers Ominous Message At Emergency U.N. Security Council Meeting. And, lest you thought that N. Korea was done yanking, well… everybody’s chain, Streiff had this piece New Missile Launches Imminent, the Trolling of China, Nikki Haley, and the Importance of Being Mattis.

We are in a bad dream, right? Maybe not because there was this piece North Korea Is Trying to Goad America to Strike First, and Here’s Why by Brandon Morse.

Finally, Streiff noted that China was getting a bit tired of all the drama caused by the wacko south of them in this piece US Draft UN Sanctions Authorizes Use of Military Force to Enforce Them.

DACA: Streiff first reported that Trump to End Dreamers’s Dreams on Tuesday and that started the ball rolling on this long-awaited announcement. Patterico chimed in and opined that DACA Abolition Is the Right Thing to Do and the Right Way to Do It.

One of the newest FP contributors, Jon Street, took the opposing POV with this piece Trump is wrong to end DACA. Here’s why… and the hounds were let loose to hunt as, it seems, that everybody seemed to argue one way or another on this as 168 comments were logged. He followed that post with this on why Ending DACA Is Economically Foolish, but Don’t Just Take My Word for It but, more than a few in the RedState community thought that he was using some kind of weird math!

The inevitable happened as Streiff reported that New York Threatens to Sue Federal Government if DACA is Ended! And then, ta-da!, the DACA hammer fell as Jeff Sessions, stated that DACA was, and is, wait for it, Un-Constitutional as he proclaimed for all to hear that DACA Is Officially Rescinded! Paul Ryan piped up and issued his own statement here and then the liberal states struck out against, well, anything Trump, with this report that Fifteen States Sue Over End of DACA.

Streiff pointed out that Tom Cotton has a good memory and that we’ve tried this before in 1986 and it didn’t work out so well (for those with short memories, we granted amnesty to 3 million illegals and it resulted in 12-15 million illegals today) in this piece where he explains that Tom Cotton Gets the DACA Conundrum Exactly Right.

Now, lest we forget that Trump is in office and that the DACA process laid out by AG Session was actually going to play out Streiff points out that, surprise! the Trump Administration Opts for Messaging Chaos in the End-of-DACA Roll-Out.

This and That:

RedState Gatekeeper:

As noted in my July 1st post, a few members of the RedState community have pointed out that the Posting Rules link does not work and I was going to “post one or more of the rules each week until the Posting Rules are restored”. A complete list of these rules can be found in the diary here but we are now up to #13:

13. The dissemination of talking points from the Democrat Party, or its politicians and allies, is not allowed.

This particular rule seems to be a requirement if the site retains the name RedState!

Memorable RedState One-Liners:

The reporting was so shoddy that even the Washington Post wasn’t buying it…and when the WaPo says an anti-Trump story stinks that means is smells like a corpse’s butt crack. –Streiff

___________

Drink up, that’s it for the Watercooler today. Remember, it’s an open thread all about RedState contributors from the front page, Reader’s Diaries, or in the comments section.

Thanks for stopping by, hanging out, and drink up.