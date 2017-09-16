RedState Gatekeeper:

Farewell to my attempt to restore the Posting Rules of old or any new, revised rules for the RedState community.

There appears to be little support within the management group of this site to either reinstate the Posting Rules or review the old rules and post revised rules so that the community knows what is and is not acceptable on the site. Therefore, this will be the last this this series about the Posting Rules.

It’s curious, isn’t it, that for those of us that have been or are parents, that most children expect rules, or in some cases, the children request that the parents without rules create some to regulate the family and family members. I was once told by my child after my separation that I had rules but that they were good rules and that now, living with her mother, that she pretty much had no rules and could do anything she wanted.

Back to rules, in addition to the obvious things like, say, it helps maintain peace between siblings, having rules show to the kids that the parents actually care about the family members. One common characteristic I’ve observed about parents without rules is that the parents themselves don’t want to have to follow family rules.

Instead of being responsible, these parents feel free to indulge every human frailty they possess, including the fear of responsibility for the human lives they brought into the world.

In other words, rules for thee but not for me. Based on years of experience and observation, my expectation is that this will not end well but, it is what it is.

Rules, Rules, Rules… Why rules? The old rules were established to… oh h*ll, I just let somebody else’s words express why these rules were created and worked. With apologies to the founding fathers:

We the People of the RedState, in Order to form a more perfect RedState community, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish these Posting Rules for RedState.

So, farewell to the rules, long live whatever follows!

For what it’s worth, we are now up to #14 on our trip through the rules, a complete list of these rules can be found in the diary here:

14. It is forbidden to attempt to discredit or bring disharmony to the site, the Republican Party, any of its candidates, or the conservative movement by pretending to be something one is not and posting maliciously. The practices known as “concern trolling” or “mobying” are included in this ban.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this tiptoe through the tulips, so to speak, and enjoyed the feel of what it’s like to have rules. I think I’ll just lie down in the fields, smell the tulips, and engage in some cloud watching… oh look, see the horse’s head there.

Enjoy your weekend.

