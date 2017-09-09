Mark Levin, seeing the light, went after President Trump for his capitulation to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. To Levin’s credit, he doesn’t turn the blame on Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell the way others pathetically have tried to do. Levin says Trump is the ostensibly the leader of the GOP and the buck stops with him.

The audio below is worth listening to, and I’d suggest all those making excuses for Trump listen to every word Levin has to say.

Some of the key points he hits on:

Donald Trump needs to be the leader of the Republican Party and take charge of the leadership. Instead, he’s at war with leadership, and that’s a fault of his, not McConnell and Ryan. He’s selling out the country by working with Pelosi and Schumer just to get back at Republicans Trump broke his promise on DACA. It has nothing to do with the Republican leadership. He hit Trump on saying he’d shut down the government unless he gets funding for the border wall and he flip-flopped He said, “He sold us out on DACA. He sold us on this deal with Schumer….this continuing resolution because it doesn’t include the wall.” He says a leader doesn’t throw in with leftists just because the Congressional leadership isn’t doing what he wants

In the end, Levin says he doesn’t think this is the last time.

Of course, many of us have been saying this all along. So many have stated that Trump doesn’t care about conservatism and at some point, he’ll cut deals with Democrats simply so he can get the credit for doing something.

As I wrote earlier, it’s just the beginning.