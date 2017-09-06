I was as critical as anyone of Trump’s boneheaded attempt to play both sides after the Charlottesville clash between neo-nazis and Antifa radicals. The first words from Trump were the wrong ones which is true about most any controversial incident, but he did subsequently condemn neo-nazis and white supremacists. Some in the Senate think he hasn’t condemned nazis loudly or often enough so they’re giving him another opportunity playing political games to keep the nazi hysteria alive.

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, along with Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Johnny Isakson of Georgia, plan to formally roll out a Senate resolution later Wednesday that forcefully condemns the violence in Charlottesville while “rejecting white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other hate groups.” The Senate routinely takes up nonbinding measures commemorating people and institutions in the form of concurrent resolutions and simple resolutions, which are both purely symbolic and not submitted to the White House for the president’s signature.

This is not one of those “routine” pointless resolutions though.

But backers of the Charlottesville resolution have strategically chosen to introduce their measure as a joint resolution, which means it will be sent to Trump to sign into law. “Let there be no mistake: what happened in Charlottesville was an act of domestic terrorism perpetrated by a white supremacist, one that tragically cut short the life of a young woman, Heather Heyer, who was speaking out against hatred and bigotry,” Warner said in a statement introducing the measure. “We will be pressing our colleagues to swiftly and unanimously approve this resolution in order to send a strong message that the United States Congress unconditionally condemns racist speech and violence.”

What’s next? A joint resolution praising motherhood and denouncing Satan? This isn’t about making a statement against bigotry. It’s about capitalizing on an opportunity to score political points. Trump botched a free throw and this is the Senate chanting “air ball.”

Idiotic tweets like this explain exactly why these Senators are pushing this resolution.

Watch which politicians try to block this, for they are nazi sympathizers. #Resist https://t.co/EJBP3vivml — Jordan McCue (@Shinlogos666) September 6, 2017

Anyone who thinks this bit of political theater is a waste of the Congress’ time will henceforth be identified as being pro-Nazi.

Neo-nazis and white supremacists are among the worst sort of human garbage. A joint resolution of Congress is not required here unless you’re attempting to benefit politically from it.