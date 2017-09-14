Radio talk show host Steve Deace is one hundred percent done with President Trump and wants no part in the continuing “feces show.” Deace was in top form during a hit on Headline News with Carol Costello, video of which he posted to his Facebook Page with the following caption.

My appearance this morning on HLN, where I gave today’s news the degree of seriousness it deserves. Also, my Democrat counterpart on the panel expresses his satisfaction that Trump is giving them what they want.

Here’s the video.

Deace unloaded.

I don’t believe anything he says and I would advise not a single American believes what he says. Wait to see what he actually does. Chuck and Nancy, his new BFFs, he’s all yours now. Enjoy the ride. You guys can get a little bit of a taste of what we over here have endured for the last couple of years, which is a total and complete feces show, so knock yourselves out.

Later Carol Costello told Deace that President Trump and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the wall is still going to happen.

Bless your heart, Carol, but you kind of lost me at “Donald Trump said…” Let me guess, it’s going to happen in like two weeks. That’s like his pet answer for everything, like “in two weeks.” Everything is going to happen in two weeks. Cold fusion, cancer cures, atom splitting. All will happen in Donald Trump’s world in about two weeks.

Deace apologized for his state of Iowa not stopping the Trump Train before it got rolling. He said that he was one of the first people Trump came to when he decided to run for President.

The reason why I went NeverTrump is because the guy just doesn’t tell the truth. The truth to Donald Trump is anathema. He’s allergic to the truth like I’m allergic to penicillin. He simply can’t inhabit the same space as the truth on any level whatsoever. He’s a maximum narcissist egotist. He will tell you whatever you want to hear. My Democratic counterpart over here is correct. He’ll tell you whatever you want to hear in a private meeting and then if it doesn’t turn out the way that he wants he’ll stab you in the back publicly and then probably go ahead and do what he told you he was going to do anyway but just try to position it in a way that he gets credit for it but none of the blame when it blows up.

And people say Trump isn’t a professional politician.

Deace gives good advice for dealing with Trump and ANY other politician regardless of party, tribe, cult, or whatever. Don’t believe what they say. Watch what the do.