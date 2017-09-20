Kerry Not Ruling Out a 2020 Presidential Run

Pompous former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry would not rule out running for the White House again in 2020 when pressed by MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. Kerry said he had no plans to run at this time though.

“I don’t have any plans right now, honestly,” Kerry said on MSNBC when asked if he might make another run. Host Joe Scarborough and others noted that wasn’t a firm denial, and pressed Kerry to talk more about whether he would entertain a run. “You’re a troublemaker,” Kerry replied.

Can you imagine debates between Trump and Kerry? It would be like watching Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight in Caddyshack.

Age was part of Scarborough’s reasoning for pressing Kerry on the issue.

Scarborough noted that Kerry is younger than some of the Democrats who might run against President Trump in 2020, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Pyramids are younger than some of the Democrats who might run against President Trump. So are the Easter Island statues to which Kerry bears a strong resemblance.

Personally I think John Kerry should just stick to what he’s good at: marrying into ketchup fortunes.