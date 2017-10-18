#BREAKING NEWS: Radee L Prince, suspect in Emmorton Business Park shooting that left 3 dead https://t.co/kSrxDwiAAq pic.twitter.com/iRuPBUQNb2 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 18, 2017

Police are tracking down Radee Labeeb Prince who they believe has shot five people, three of whom have died.

Three people were killed and two were injured after a gunman opened fire in a business in Harford County, according to officials. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince shot five employees at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, Maryland, killing three and critically injuring two just before 9 a.m. Authorities said the attack, which was carried out with a handgun, was targeted. The sheriff’s office said they believed Prince was associated with Advanced Granite Solutions though they could not confirm his exact relationship with the business.

The two surviving victims were taken to the shock-trauma unit in Baltimore where they remain in critical condition.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a statement via his Facebook page asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending Radee Prince.

I just got off the phone with Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Sheriff Jeff Gahler and reaffirmed the state’s complete and full support as they respond to this tragic shooting. Maryland State Police and other state law enforcement are actively working with federal and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect. State helicopters are in the air and State Troopers are on the ground from multiple barracks. I ask all citizens – especially those in this area – to please remain vigilant, and if you think you may have any information about this terrible crime, please call 911 immediately. The First Lady and I ask that all Marylanders join with us in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and those still fighting to live.

It looks as if the gunman has connections to the business and police believe it was a targeted attack on Advanced Granite Solutions employees. This may be a case of workplace violence.

Developing.