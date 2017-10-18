Everytown for Gun Safety, the anti-gun group funded by former New York City Mayor and habitual nanny-stater Michael Bloomberg, has released a video with Hollywood actors and recording artists pedantically walking through scripts to teach the great unwashed masses how to contact their Congressional representatives and tell them to enact Everytown’s “gun-safety”agenda.

“Gun safety” is the new Orwell-speak for gun control because the focus groups felt more warm and fuzzy about “safety” than they did about “control.”

The video is hastily slapped together from cellphone and webcam video. Adam Scott looks like a college kid Skyping his parents while trying to pretend he’s not stoned.

It’s clear no on in the video really knows what they hell they’re talking about.

“Knowing what to do about it can be confusing. Here’s one thing that can make a difference right now,” former “Saturday Night Live” star Bill Hader says.

Yes, Bill Hader, the sage on the mountaintop will guide you through the confusing process of using your phone to send text messages and leave voicemails.

The video message, which also includes famous faces including Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, Zac Posen, Gina Gershon and Moby, shows viewers how to text a number to be connected to their congressional representative.

Naturally the video demonizes the NRA in true Alinsky fashion and it continues the idiocy pushed by Hillary Clinton in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting—using what happened to fear monger about suppressors.

Callers are then guided through a script proclaiming their opposition to the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Act, a measure from Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) that would ease restrictions on the purchase of gun silencers, also known as suppressors.

They also take aim at concealed carry reciprocity because it’s just not “safe.” Maybe if concealed carry was easier in California, Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t have felt so confident raping people.