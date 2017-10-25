BREAKING: Brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock detained in North Hollywood, authorities say https://t.co/aAtvx8dYvz — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) October 25, 2017

The Paddocks are quite a family. The LA Times is reporting that the Las Vegas shooter’s brother has been arrested on child pornography charges in North Hollywood.

Bruce Paddock, 58, was taken into custody in North Hollywood on Wednesday morning, according to a source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and requested anonymity. The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was detained in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard on suspicion of crimes related to child pornography. However, the LAPD would not reveal the name of the man. Documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court outlined 20 criminal charges against a Bruce Douglas Paddock, all related to possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of a child. The felony complaint for arrest warrant said that Paddock stands accused of having more than 600 images of child or youth pornography, including 10 or more images showing a child younger than 12.

The father of the Paddock brothers was a bank robber, one brother is a mass murderer, and another is into child porn.

In seemingly unrelated news, the hard drive on Stephen Paddock’s computer is missing and his house has been robbed.

It makes you wonder what was on the hard drive and what the intruders may have been looking for in his house.