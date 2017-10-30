IM VERY NERVOUS AS THIS IS SO MUCH BIGGER THAN ME! PLEASE PRAY GOD PROTECTS ME FROM EVIL, & HELPS ME PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF THE FUTURE! 🙏🏼 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 29, 2017

Former child star Corey Feldman is raising money to produce a documentary to expose what he describes as Hollywood’s biggest problem: pedophilia. He was interviewed by Megyn Kelly this morning about it.

Feldman says that he and many other child actors were molested by a ring of pedophiles working in Hollywood and many more were witnesses to the abuse.

Feldman is clearly afraid of the repercussions of his speaking out about pedophiles in Hollywood. He tells Megyn Kelly that he believes an attempt may have already been made on his life. Whether that’s true or not, his fear certainly seems genuine.

Kelly pressed him on naming names, even getting combative with him at times. Feldman says he wants legal protection before doing so. The crowdfunding effort for his film is largely focused on protecting himself and his partner from reprisals.

This is much bigger than raising finance for a film, this is about the balance of Good and Evil in very real terms. Ever since Corey announced he was working on a plan to come forward with more information, he has been arrested, had a near death event, and his band quit with no explanation other than saying they were afraid to continue. Corey and I fear for our safety, and we need protection to get this truth out. To do this in the way Corey envisions it will take both time and money. Firstly as a security measure Corey has already written down the names and details of the events and given them to a trusted person of power, in case anything should happen to him or any member of his family before the film is finished.

As my colleague Jen explained, reporting harassment, abuse, or sexual assault is not as simple as Kelly seems to be implying. You don’t know what’s going to be thrown at you once you make a complaint or accusation.

Feldman has already named one predator, a talent agent named Marty Weiss. Weiss was arrested and convicted on pedophilia charges in 2012.

Martin Weiss is the Hollywood talent manager whose company repped child actors that had landed roles on such series as Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Disney’s Good Luck Charlie as well as on network shows and movies. Today in Van Nuys, CA he pleaded no contest during a pretrail hearing to two charges of oral copulation with a child under the age of 14. He was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation; the sentence was suspended for time served, and he will be released today. Weiss must register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program. and he is not permitted to be in the presence of anyone under 18 without another adult present. Weiss was arrested last November after the victim and former client told police in an affidavit he was sexually assaulted by Weiss 30-40 times over a three-year period when the boy was 11 or 12 years old.

Feldman claims he knows of at least six other pedophiles still working in the entertainment industry, one of which wields considerable power in Hollywood. RedState’s Kira Davis wrote about an emerging pedophilia scandal at Nickelodeon and news broke this week about accusations against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey.