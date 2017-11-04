The knuckle dragging white supremacist mouth-breathers at the Nazi rag The Daily Stormer have declared Papa John’s the official pizza of the alt-right after founder John Schnatter complained that the “take a knee” protests were hurting sales.

The white supremacist site accompanied their nazi pizza with this sort of language.

“This might be the first time ever in modern history that a major institution is going to be completely destroyed explicitly because of public outrage over their anti-white agenda,” Daily Stormer writer Adrian Sol posted, referring to the NFL and adding disturbingly, “The Negro fatigue caused by this whole NFL fiasco is reaching heights that even I didn’t fully expect.”

This blatant race trolling forced the company to make a statement to the Huffington Post disavowing racism. Any time you’re actively arguing that you’re not a racist, you’re losing the argument.

But could Papa John’s pizza really become the slice of choice for the alt-right? Peter Collins, the senior director of public relations at Papa John’s, certainly hopes not. Collins expressed shock when HuffPost told him that neo-Nazis were considering endorsing his company’s product. “I appreciate you bringing this to light,” he said. “We didn’t have any idea about it.” Collins later emailed an official statement from Papa John’s on the matter: “We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it. We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

At least he didn’t say there were fine people on both sides of the issue.

It’s easy to believe that Schnatter was speaking the truth when he said the protests were hurting sales. The protests hurt virtually everything associated with NFL football as players disrespected the anthem for attention without a coherent message. It alienated fans so it probably a company whose major advertising campaign is joined at the hip with the NFL.

It’s bad that so many non-political things have been made political. Even worse, in our post-truth culture, the vaguer and more undiscernable the point of the players’ protest, the easier it is for the left to weaponize politically.