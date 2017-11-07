Bridgitte Freitas, a 30 year old nurse was forcibly ejected from the Virginia Tech – University of Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. As police were literally carrying the intoxicated woman out of the stadium, cell phone video captured one of the police officers forcefully hitting the woman in the face in response to her flailing slap to his head.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Detective, told The Independent: “Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern. After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace. “Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures.” Police said Ms Freitas had been arguing with other fans and swearing loudly. She is then said to have refused to leave the stadium. Police charged the 30-year-old with disorderly conduct and battery on a police officer.

This Miami fan was punched in the head after she slapped a security officer in the face. Watch "Stay Tuned": https://t.co/YZODFUxKbP pic.twitter.com/gL4JEQqgK0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2017

A nurse in Miami was charged with felony battery after slapping a police officer… and he punched her back! pic.twitter.com/U8QdS9Lo2q — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) November 6, 2017

This is crazy. What do you make of this video? She hit the officer and he hit her back. https://t.co/2HrIXUcpO6 — Jenny Anchondo (@JennyAFox4) November 5, 2017

As you would probably expect, the video went viral which led to many calls for the police officer’s job.

On one hand, I don’t think this woman has much room to complain about getting hit because she was being unruly and struck the cop first. His response seemed like overkill to me though.

This was not a racial incident, but I can’t help but think media coverage and official responses to the video would be drastically different if the races were reversed.

What say you?