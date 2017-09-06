Donald Trump did promise he would work with Democrats if he had to, and it appears that on one key issue, he is: The debt ceiling.

Trump on Air Force One tells press had good meeting with Dem leaders Pelosi and Schumer. "We agreed to a 3-month extension on debt ceiling." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 6, 2017

Republicans are no exactly clear as to what they want, or are not acting fast enough for the President, so he is going in to cut the deals himself.

Pushing the debt ceiling fight back three months comes with its pros and cons, but the conservative members of Congress, the Freedom Caucus, are not going to be happy with any debt limit fight that doesn’t include cuts.

What also is in play here is… whatever deal it is Trump cut. He doesn’t pass legislation. He just puts it forward to Congress. The Republican leadership in the House and Senate are ultimately the ones who come up with a debt ceiling bill, and we don’t know if they’ll offer whatever it was Trump offered.