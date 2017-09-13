UNITED STATES – JANUARY 16: Senate Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. holds a news conference on the budget on Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

So, Bernie Sanders is dropping a single-payer health care bill today, and he’s pretty excited about it. I am assuming he’s excited because this is the official kickoff of his 2020 campaign, but whatever the reason, he’s really touting it.

Sanders: Opponents of universal healthcare "are on the wrong side of history" https://t.co/av5Kq0A9Il pic.twitter.com/e4bIxPkgHg — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2017

NOTE: Barack Obama saying that he was on the right side of history really worked out so well for him, but I digress.

Anyway, there is one tiny detail Sanders is leaving out… not just of his talking points, but of the bill itself.

Notably, Bernie Sanders is leaving out — for now — the raising-taxes component of his single-payer plan https://t.co/LMPMovvS7R pic.twitter.com/G2jr8FiYWH — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) September 13, 2017

That’s right: He doesn’t seem to want voters to know their taxes are going to shoot up to pay for the plan.

This is the tell that Sanders knows the bill never had a shot to begin with, and that this is a campaign stunt. He wants to be able to say the evil Republicans want you to have either bad health care or no health care at all, and their opposition to the “wildly popular” single-payer plan is just a sign that they are in Big Insurance’s pocket.

But, by not stating how much taxpayers will have to chip in here, Sanders doesn’t want the public to know. He would like for them to remain ignorant of the real cost of single-payer. And that is really deceptive. It’s a lie of omission, which really just makes Sanders no better than any other politician.