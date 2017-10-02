The Islamic State (ISIS) made headlines earlier this morning when it took credit for the major shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Many noted, as we here at RedState, that there was no evidence to support the terror organization’s claim, which was shared with their own affiliated news network, Amaq. Still, the question of the shooter’s motivation has been frequently brought up, and the FBI has addressed it in a recent statement.

FBI says: They have found "no connection with an international terrorist group" in the Vegas shooting. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2017

Motivations for the shooting still remain a mystery, and the question as to how the shooter acquired automatic weapons that are otherwise very difficult to obtain is still unanswered.

The shooter’s family has publicly stated that he was not political or religious, and that they have no idea what could have driven him to open fire into a music festival crowd.