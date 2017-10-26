The gang is back and Stephen Miller (@redsteeze on Twitter and NOT the Trump adviser) joins the panel to talk about the news of the week, ranging from Jeff Flake to the Trump Dossier to Moana (maybe!). You should definitely check it out below.

Check out BATF on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe on iTunes or Google Play Music for the audio-only version of the show. Want something extra? Support us on Patreon for show notes and bonus audio from after the show.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Friends is your chance to catch up on the news of the week with Joe Cunningham and John Tabin of RedState, Bill McMorris of the Washington Free Beacon, Neal Dewing of the Fifth Estate Podcast, and Jeff Blehar of the Decision Desk.