It seems we have confirmation: Robert Mueller’s indictments, obtained late last week, were indeed for Paul Manafort and an associate of his.

Manafort and his former business associate were told to turn themselves in Monday morning, according to the New York Times. The charges, however, are currently unknown.

Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning, the first charges in a special counsel investigation, according to a person involved in the case. The charges against Mr. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Mr. Gates, a business associate of Mr. Manafort, were not immediately clear but represent a significant escalation in a special counsel investigation that has cast a shadow over the president’s first year in office. Mr. Gates is a longtime protégé and junior partner of Mr. Manafort. His name appears on documents linked to companies that Mr. Manafort’s firm set up in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe, records reviewed by The New York Times show.

It was somewhat expected that Manafort, who had some incredibly shady ties to Russian oligarchs and the like, was one of the key targets of Mueller’s investigation.

While it is unclear how the investigation will continue to develop, there is no indication that President Donald Trump, whose campaign Manafort worked for briefly, was involved in Manafort’s dealings.

UPDATE: An anonymous journalism account posted what appears to be a picture of Manafort as he heads to turn himself in.

BREAKING PHOTO: Paul Manafort shortly before turning himself in to FBI special agents. pic.twitter.com/ZJRl2PX8ZO — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) October 30, 2017

He doesn’t look enthused.