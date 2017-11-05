In a situation we’re following, a small, community church in Sutherland, Texas, is left reeling after a gunman opened fire on the congregation.

FBI and local law enforcement are on the scene at this time. President Donald Trump tweeted out that he was monitoring the situation from Japan, where he is currently visiting as part of a major tour of Asia.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Details as to what happened are sparse right now, but what we know is that more than 20 people are dead and well over 30 are injured.