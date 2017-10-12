This week the gang is joined by RedState’s own Andrea Ruth and Kira Davis. We’ll cover the latest in the presidential tweets, the Harvey Weinstein scandal and more. You can watch below, live at 9pm Eastern or on-demand any time after that:



Check out BATF on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe on iTunes or Google Play Music for the audio-only version of the show. Want something extra? Support us on Patreon for show notes and bonus audio from after the show.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Friends is your chance to catch up on the news of the week with Joe Cunningham and John Tabin of RedState, Bill McMorris of the Washington Free Beacon, Neal Dewing of the Fifth Estate Podcast, and Jeff Blehar of the Decision Desk.