Conservative HLN host S.E. Cupp decimated former First Lady Michelle Obama’s argument that women who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 “voted against their own voice.”

Cupp, who is no fan of Clinton or of Trump, noted during her show Thursday night that Obama made the comments this week while at a conference in Boston. “As far as I’m concerned, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton in this election, voted against their own voice,” Michelle Obama said.

The former first lady added, “What does it mean for us, as women, that we look at those two candidates and said, that guy, he’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.”

“Well, to me, that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like,” Obama concluded.

Cupp, on her show Thursday, laid into Obama for the comments, calling them “disgusting” and “condescending.”

“With all due respect to Mrs. Obama, that’s disgusting. This is condescending gender imperialism that decrees that just because I’m a woman, I’m obligated to vote for your corrupt, dishonest, morally bereft, out of touch and totally unaccountable candidate who also just happens to be a woman,” Cupp said.

The HLN host added that there were “plenty of things not to like about Clinton,” and that “many Democrats agreed.”

She then accused Obama and other Clinton supporters of hypocrisy for saying they want women to make their own choices — as long as those choices are the “right” choices.”

“Of course, it doesn’t occur to them that women don’t vote with our uterus alone. From taxes to national security, we’re concerned about a whole host of issues,” Cupp reminded. She further pointed out that, on multiple occasions throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton supporters said “any woman who doesn’t vote for Hillary…”

“If Michelle doesn’t think Democrats tried to pressure women to like the thing they were told to like (Hillary Clinton),” Cupp explained, “well, to put it bluntly, she must not like her own voice. ‘Cause that’s ya said.”