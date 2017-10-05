Former First Lady Michelle Obama has an interesting theory as to why Americans “don’t trust politics.”

At the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Tuesday, Obama recalled sitting in the balcony during the State of the Union and looking down at members of Congress and senators from both sides of the aisle. But Obama named one major difference between what she saw on the Republican side of the room and what she saw on the Democratic side.

“On one side of the room, it’s literally gray and white,” Obama said, presumably speaking about Republicans.

“Literally, that’s the color palette on one side of the room. On the other side of the room, there are yellows and blues and whites and greens,” the former first lady added, referring to Democrats.

“Physically, there’s a difference in color, in the tone. Because one side: all men, all white. On the other side: some women, some people of color,” Obama said.

She then suggested that lawmakers’ races and genders are the reason why “people don’t trust politics.”

Ah, so that’s the real reason, You see, because I thought people didn’t trust politics and politicians because, with very few exceptions, they are corrupt and morally bankrupt. The most recent example was reported Wednesday.

That’s when multiple outlets reported that Republican Sen. Tim Murphy, who says he opposes abortion, urged his mistress to get an abortion. Murphy has since announced that he will not seek re-election.

And then there’s former HHS Secretary Tom Price spending millions of taxpayer dollars to fly around the country on chartered and military jets, despite him decrying politicians who flew in private jets just a few years prior.

Or maybe, just maybe, people don’t trust politics because of her own husband, former President Barack Obama, falsely promising millions of Americans that if they liked their health insurance plan, they could keep their health insurance plan under Obamacare.

No, according to Michelle Obama, none of this gets at the heart of why Americans’ distrust politics.

Like her husband did for eight years, Obama used gender and race to advance to sow further division. To steal a phrase from the former first lady, “it’s no wonder” why America rejected Hillary Clinton, who represented a continuation of Obama’s political agenda.