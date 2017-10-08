Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that she’s “not sure” that any law could have prevented the massacre in Las Vegas that claimed the lives of at least 58 Americans.

Feinstein, a longtime gun control advocate, drafted legislation in the wake of the Vegas shooting that would ban bumpstocks, the name of a device that can be used on semi-automatic weapons to help them fire at a rate close to that of an automatic weapon. Automatic weapons are currently heavily regulated in the U.S.

After Vegas, Feinstein and other Democrats renewed the push to expand that regulation to semi-automatic guns. But the California Democrat was forced to admit Sunday that no law could have prevented the tragedy that took place one week ago.

“Give me the slate of laws, that if you could wave your wand and have enacted, that could have prevented Vegas,” Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” asked the senator.

Feinstein responded, “Well, I don’t know. I would have to take a good look at that and really study it.” She then candidly admitted that perhaps there was nothing Congress could have done to prevent the Vegas shooting.

“I’m not sure there is any set of laws that could have prevented it,” Feinstein said.