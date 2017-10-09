Vice President Mike Pence took much deserved criticism on Sunday for walking out of an Indianapolis Colts game after players from the visiting team, the San Francisco 49ers, took a knee during the national anthem.

Critics of the administration, including myself, say the vice president must have known it would happen and point out the erroneous spending of taxpayer dollars to travel to and from the stadium, as well as the cost of security while at the game, all for the sake of a political stunt.

Pence sent a tweet just before the game showing himself along with Second Lady Karen Pence.

“Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts and honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts!” a tweet from the @VP Twitter handle read.

Apparently, whoever manages the vice president’s Twitter account thinks we’re all stupid. Hours after the tweet surfaced, the Reagan Batallion Twitter account pointed out that the image of Second couple wasn’t even taken on Sunday. The photo was from three years ago.

The least that the vice president could have done after shelling out tens of thousands of taxpayers dollars to stage a political stunt would have been to tweet a new photo. But no, instead, all we as hardworking taxpayers are left with is a three year old photo.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one’s worth more like several thousand dollars.