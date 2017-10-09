ESPN announced Monday that host Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks.

The decision came after Hill took to Twitter to call for people to boycott NFL advertisers just one month after she called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

Hill’s latest tweet on Sunday came after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the national anthem controversy.

“I know this, we cannot…in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we’re clear,” Jones said, according to Fox News.

Jones’ statement didn’t sit well with Hill, who later tweeted, “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

ESPN’s PR Twitter account tweeted Monday that the controversial host has now been suspended:

Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions have consequences. Hence the decision.

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017