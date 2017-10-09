President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump said during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she is the “real First Lady,” not Melania Trump.

Trump’s first wife and mother to his three eldest children — Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — said she has the direct number to the White House but doesn’t call because “Melania is there” and she doesn’t “want to cause any kind of jealousy.”

“Because I’m basically first Trump wife. I’m first lady, OK?” Ivana Trump added.

Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady." https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/0DQ5AMQ311 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

Well, Melania Trump was having none of it. By Monday afternoon, the first lady’s office issued a statement, suggesting that Ivana Trump is just trying to “sell books.” Ivana Trump’s new book, titled “Raising Trump” is scheduled to be released next week, the Associated Press reported.

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately, only attention seeking and self-serving noise,” the office of the first lady said.

NEW: @FLOTUS Melania Trump

s spox responds to Ivana Trump's “I’m first lady” comment, calling it "attention seeking and self-serving noise.” pic.twitter.com/wx5e5GWARZ — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 9, 2017

Wow. That’s some “Real Housewives” material right there.