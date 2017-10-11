Actress Lindsay Lohan said she “feels very bad” for accused serial rapist Harvey Weinstein.

According to Variety, Lohan weighed in on the Weinstein controversy Tuesday night in a now-deleted Instagram story. The New York Times reported late last week that Weinstein paid off multiple women who accused him of sexual harassment over the course of decades.

Then, on Tuesday, the New Yorker dropped an explosive report that named multiple women accusing Weinstein of inappropriate sexual advances. Three of the women alleged rape. The New Yorker story included audio obtained from an NYPD sting operation in which Weinstein admits he is “used to” groping women’s breasts’ and promises to not do it “again.”

Despite the damning evidence, however, Lohan isn’t convinced that Weinstein did anything wrong.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lohan said Tuesday night. She further encouraged Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, who left the Hollywood mogul, to “take a stand and be there for her husband.”

The couple were married in 2007 and have two children together.

Lohan added that Weinstein “never harmed me or did anything to me” in the several movies they worked on together. “I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So stand up,” Lohan said.