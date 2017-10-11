The White House announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will nominate White House Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Kirstjen Nielsen to become the next Secretary of Homeland Security.

According to the White House’s announcement, Nielsen “has extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and emergency management,” qualifications that will no doubt prove helpful as the U.S. deals with cybersecurity and critical infrastructure threats from Russia, China and North Korea, especially.

Nielson previously worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration as senior legislative policy director for the Transportation Security Administration, an agency that is part of DHS, and more recently in the Trump administration as DHS chief of staff.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nielson will replace Gen. John Kelly, who is now chief of staff in Trump’s White House.