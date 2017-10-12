Twitter reportedly suspended actress Rose McGowan’s account early Thursday after she tweeted about being sexually harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Mediaite reported.

McGowan’s account has since been reinstated, but it appears that only happened after she deleted the tweet about Weinstein. In the tweet, McGowan reportedly called out actor Ben Affleck, who denied having known about Weinstein’s treatment of women in Hollywood.

“’Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that!’ You said that to my face. The press [conference] I was made to go to after assault. You lie. Ben Afflec f**k off,” McGownan tweeted.

On Instagram, McGowan shared a screenshot of the message she said she received from Twitter.

The message stated that McGowan would be unable to tweet, retweet or like any other tweets until 12 hours after deleting a tweet that violated the social media platform’s rules.

As of around 10 a.m. ET Thursday, McGowan’s most recent tweet was from Wednesday afternoon.