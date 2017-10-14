Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took to his own platform late Friday night to announce new “rules” that will take effect on the social media site “in the next few weeks.”

In a series of tweets, Dorsey wrote the following:

We see voices being silenced on Twitter every day. We’ve been working to counteract this for the past 2 years. We prioritized this in 2016. We updated our policies and increased the size of our teams. It wasn’t enough. In 2017 we made it our top priority and made a lot of progress. Today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we’re *still* not doing enough. We’ve been working intensely over the past few months and focused today on making some critical decisions. We decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them. New rules around: unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence. These changes will start rolling out in the next few weeks. More to share next week.

1/ We see voices being silenced on Twitter every day. We’ve been working to counteract this for the past 2 years. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

2/ We prioritized this in 2016. We updated our policies and increased the size of our teams. It wasn’t enough. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

3/ In 2017 we made it our top priority and made a lot of progress. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

4/ Today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we’re *still* not doing enough. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

5/ We’ve been working intensely over the past few months and focused today on making some critical decisions. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

6/ We decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

7/ New rules around: unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

8/ These changes will start rolling out in the next few weeks. More to share next week. — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

After all, Twitter would know something about “voices being silenced,” seeing as how it silenced one pro-life, Republican congresswoman recently for simply pointing out the fact of what the baby slaughterhouse Planned Parenthood allegedly did, and most likely still does.

And then there’s the case of actress Rose McGowan, whose account was temporarily suspended after she tweeted about alleged serial rapist and sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein. Twitter now says it suspended McGowan’s account because her tweet included a private phone number, “which violates our Terms of Services.”

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the social media platform has allowed radical Islamic extremist accounts as well as neo-Nazi sympathizers to continue to spew hate and incite violence.

One Twitter user pointed as much out to Dorsey on Friday night, saying, “Why do you verify guys like Richard Spencer? What signal does that send? Who are you helping by doing that?”

Why do you verify guys like Richard Spencer? What signal does that send? Who are you helping by doing that? — Eric Markowitz (@EricMarkowitz) October 14, 2017

Dorsey responded by saying that Twitter is “reconsidering” its verification policies, but that they are “not as high a priority as enforcement.”

We’re reconsidering our verification policies. Not as high a priority as enforcement, but it’s up there — jack (@jack) October 14, 2017

Going forward, Dorsey promised to be more “a lot more transparent in our actions to build trust.”

👇🏼 thread. We need to be a lot more transparent in our actions in order to build trust. https://t.co/7T6aliOXmG — jack (@jack) October 12, 2017

The Twitter co-founder added that his company “needs to do a better job at showing that we are not selectively applying rules.”

We do need to do a better job at showing that we are not selectively applying rules. — jack (@jack) October 12, 2017

Um…yeah, you do, Jack.