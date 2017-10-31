Three Ivy League professors are on paid leave after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the trio of professors teaches at Dartmouth College’s department of psychological and brain sciences. Their leave of absence is pending an investigation by five law enforcement agencies, including the office of the New Hampshire attorney general.

In a statement Tuesday, Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon identified the three professors as Todd F. Heatherton, William M. Kelley and Paul J. Whalen.

The revelation comes one week after Dartmouth’s student newspaper reported the three professors were not on campus and that their campus emails accounts sent automatic out-of-office replies.

The Times reported Tuesday that the professors are currently not allowed on the Hanover campus.

The allegations come, of course, amid separate allegations of sexual misconduct against high profile figures in a number of other industries. Those figures include now-disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and, most recently, actor Kevin Spacey.