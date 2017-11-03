BuzzFeed News reported Friday night that Netflix will no longer be involved with the hit series “House of Cards” if actor Kevin Spacey is part of the storyline.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix said in a statement. “We will continue to work with [Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film ‘Gore,’ which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The announcement from the streaming service came just days after actor Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey of child molestation when Rapp was just 14 years old. Spacey responded to the accusation by saying that he was drunk when it happened and doesn’t remember doing it. Spacey then tried to draw attention away from the allegations and instead confirmed long-time rumors that he is gay.

More people accused Spacey of similar acts following Rapp’s initial accusation, leading Netflix to announce that it would not film a next season of “House of Cards.”

Days later, the streaming giant announced it would suspend the current season’s production. And now, it appears as though Netflix is finished with Spacey altogether.