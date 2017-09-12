Hurricanes and other natural disasters bring-out the best and worst in everyone affected, and Hurricane Irma is no exception. That is why we should not be surprised, even though we should still be outraged, at the absurd ideas that uber-liberal author Sarah Jaffe tweeted out on Monday. Jaffe, who self-describes as “an independent journalist covering labor, economic justice, social movements, politics, gender, and pop culture” attacked police attempting to protect private property in Florida as white supremacists. This basically means that Jaffe has dispensed with any semblance of common sense, and has resorted to the typical Marxist strategy of demonizing opponents as colonial oppressors, capitalist pigs, and supremacists. Jaffe should be drummed-out of polite company because of her shameless labeling of police as racists for protecting private property.

Calling a crack-down on looters “white supremacy” is even more outrageous given the particular agency to whose tweet Jaffe replied is the Miami Police Department. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Miami, Florida, is 72% white or Caucasian (including people of Hispanic ethnicity who identify as white), but only 11.2% of the population of Miami is Non-Hispanic White. Non-Hispanic White or Caucasians, if only in the mind of people like Sarah Jaffe, are the real racists and white supremacists. So, how does Jaffe explain away the fact that the very police department she slandered as racist for protecting private property is protecting a majority minority city? Not to worry, facts will never get in the way of a good smear for people like Sarah Jaffe, for whom the end justifies the means.

During the 2000 presidential campaign, then-Texas Governor George W. Bush criticized opponents of high academic standards saying that they espoused the “soft bigotry of low expectations.” Bush’s point was that all students, regardless of their race, should be encouraged to achieve high academic goals and that calling those high standards racist was, in itself, bigotry. I believe that the concept of the “soft bigotry of low expectations” is also at play in Jaffe’s critique of anti-looting efforts by law enforcement. Her own tweet, in which she wrote, “good morning, the carceral state exists to protect private property and is inseparable from white supremacy,” condemns her. Her claim is that the protection of private property is white supremacy, which is, in itself, a racist statement. Does Jaffe believe that only non-Hispanic White or Caucasian people are capable of owning homes, businesses, or having any personal wealth?

Modern liberal Democrats have moved beyond the noble cause of racial equality, and now exploit race for political reasons. No one in America should be denied opportunity, or provided an unfair advantage, based on their race or ethnicity. We should, truly, live-up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that we would all be “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Condemning looters who prey on their fellow citizens is not an issue of racism; it is an issue of the rule of law.

Despite Sarah Jaffe’s bigotry, not all looters are minorities, and not all property looted belongs to white people. America is the most racially egalitarian nation on Earth, and our laws protecting people and private property ought to be equally enforced, regardless of the race of the victim or the perpetrator.