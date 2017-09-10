Liberals continue showing their lack of compassion in the wake of Hurricane Harvey which devastated parts of Texas, especially the Houston area.

Suddenly, hurricanes are caused by climate change. Naturally, the GOP completely rejects science, so they are to blame for probably all of the devastation! As if climate change legislation could calm the winds and keep natural weather events from occurring.

Because of the GOP’s natural hatred for the planet, those affected by Hurricane Harvey (and probably Hurrican Irma) probably shouldn’t receive aid. It’s unfair. Such a response shows both ignorance about weather events that have occurred for millennia and a lack of concern for fellow human beings.

But hey, these are two areas that Bill Maher excels in!

On Friday, during his HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher, the sardonic host let all the hate come out.

The Hill reports:

HBO host Bill Maher complained that it “seems a little unfair” for residents of conservative states like Texas to rely on federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. “These places that got flooded, like Texas, okay, they have a low tax base,” Maher said on his show “Real Time” on Friday. “So, the federal government bails them out. Their governors, their legislators they don’t believe in climate science. “It seems like the responsible folks in this country, the people who pay a little more taxes and the people who believe in climate change are bailing out the people who hate government, except when they need government when they’re in trouble,” he continued. “That seems a little unfair.

And then it moved from hatred to sheer stupidity.

“Suddenly, socialism is not such a bad idea when you’re standing in toxic floodwater.”

Right. Because Federal disaster aid is akin to socialism? Give me a break.

Maher and other dim-witted liberals clearly believe people should only be helped in times of need if they possess a similar worldview. They’re the party of convenient compassion. Only when it suits their agenda will they dole out care for others.

Thankfully, Maher and others do not represent the whole. In Harvey’s aftermath, Americans from near and far have helped out those in Houston who are in need. Others have given monetary donations or sent much-needed supplies. Amazingly, NFL player J.J. Watt organized the Houston Flood Relief Fund which so far has raised $30 million.

As usual, Maher stands out for his wild statements. While he rants on about how some should probably not receive help, Americans from all walks of life, and all political perspectives, are busy taking care of one another.