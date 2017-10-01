If the 2016 election taught us anything, it’s that everything is binary.

The two major party candidates were all that mattered. If you didn’t vote for one of them, then the #ImWithHer and #MAGA crowds were quick to say your non-vote was unquestionable support for their opponent.

(I am still not sure how all of that actually works. The starry-eyed fanatics could never quite explain it.)

Now, more than eight months into the Trump administration, that binary obsession hasn’t worn off. Those who criticize President Donald Trump and his opposition when necessary are left exhausted by the near-constant battling with respective tribes. There is no middle ground. You must declare not only a one-time loyalty to the chosen group, but you also must never waver from an unapologetic defense of the indefensible.

Because of this either/or mentality, some have concluded that increased opposition to President Trump, for instance, indicates that he is “winning” against his opponents.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

While I appreciate the idea of bottling up “liberal tears”, I also recognize that dislike of the president and his policies does not only come from those who label themselves Democrats, the media, etc. In fact, this president, unlike others before him, is opposed by many who just recently dismissed, or still reluctantly claim, the label of Republican. It’s easy to say “well those on the other side of the aisle hate you, so you’re on the right track!” It’s much more difficult to claim that one is heading down the correct road when those of diverse ideological backgrounds unify under a shared dislike.

A recent example of this is the reaction to Trump’s behavior on social media when it comes to the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico, which Jay Caruso wrote about here. Trump often logs on to Twitter to mouth off when he shouldn’t. This situation was no exception.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

At a time when presidential integrity is a must, the exceptionally thin-skinned Donald Trump used the moment to lash out at Democratic opposition while also making a classless jab at hurricane victims and relief workers.

While people like Jay Caruso and others – hardly members of the Left – make excellent points about Trump’s social media antics…

You don’t lash out at people who are in the midst of a crisis. You just don’t. Even if the words are unfair. The real problem here is not — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 30, 2017

The mayor is no longer being complimentary and THAT bothers him above all else. It’s pathetic. Stop defending it as him “fighting back” — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 30, 2017

In Trump's mind, PR workers are lazy ("want everything done for them") but C'ville white supremacist protests included "very fine people." — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) September 30, 2017

…classless members of the Never [Criticize] Trump Club simply won’t have it.

"Hey, let's join with the left on its campaign of calculated lies about Trump's support of Puerto Rico! This will help reinforce True Conservatism and the principles we hold so dear. Like the principle of us mattering again."🤔 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 30, 2017

Notice how the libs and their Never Trump buddies never, ever say, "Hey, stop attacking Trump and focus on PR's recovery"?

It's because they don't care about PR's recovery.

They think – wrongly – this is a chance to score points vs. Trump.

But then they liked kneeling too.🤔 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 30, 2017

The problem with Mr. Schlichter’s statement that those criticizing Trump should only focus on PR’s recovery is that President Trump himself won’t only focus on PR’s recovery. As with nearly every crisis during this administration, Trump absolutely must insert his massively inflated ego into it. But such is the temperament of a 71-year-old reality star who possesses a “fighting!” mentality.

In situations such as these, Trump and his apologists determine that their leader is acting correctly simply because he’s receiving pushback. This determination isn’t difficult since ALL they see is binary.

“That side is always wrong. Our side is always right.”

Such a statement is false no matter if the Democrats, the media, or Trump and his fan club repeat that line.

Many who didn’t support either major party candidate will call out Trump for his behavior, but will also give him credit where it is due. Personally, I don’t see any other way to go about reacting to this or any other administration. To do anything less would be tribalism.

And as we’ve seen in the past several years, tribalism does us absolutely no favors.