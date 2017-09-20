A Massachusetts man is currently standing trial for plotting to behead anti-Islam and women’s rights activist Pamela Gellar after she sponsored a “Draw Muhammad Day” in Garland, TX in 2015. The event ended in a terrifying attack that was not that unpredictable given the past response of some Muslims to similar events and “transgressions.”

David Wright and his uncle, along with one other man are accused of plotting to behead Gellar and then carry out more attacks on police officers in the name of Islam and the Prophet Muhammed. The Daily Mail reports:

Prosecutors said Wright, his uncle, Usaamah Rahim, of Boston, and another man agreed to kill Geller in the summer of 2015 after the cartoon contest in suburban Dallas, Texas. In May of that year, Wright met with Rahim and Nicholas Rovinski, of Warwick, Rhode Island, for more than two hours on a secluded Rhode Island beach and discussed plans to kill Geller, according to the indictment. Days later, Rahim told Wright he couldn’t wait to attack Geller and decided instead to go after ‘those boys in blue,’ referring to police, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Siegmann told jurors Wednesday. Wright encouraged his uncle to attack police and die a ‘martyr,’ instructing him to destroy his cellphone and wipe all the data from his computer said Siegmann.

Like any good lawyer would do, Wright’s defense team is claiming that that was all just talk and Wright didn’t reall mean any of it. He wasn’t saying all those things because he’s a radicalized Muslim terrorist, but because he’s a just a fat, lonely loser.

Wright’s lawyers told jurors at a Boston courthouse:

In 2015, David felt very, very fat, very failed, and was living in a world of fantastical ideas. He hid behind screens, looking for an escape, looking for a distraction from who he really was.

Attorney Jessica Hedges told the jury that at the time of his plan, Wright weighed more than 500 lbs, lived with his mother and found acceptance in an online community that shared his growing sense of discontent. She went on to ring the free speech bell, saying:

We can be incredibly angry at what someone reads, what someone says and what someone talks about and not convict them as a criminal for it. We’ve heard a lot of unthinkable defenses for those who gleefully slaughter innocents in the name of Islam, but the “fat loser” defense takes the sheet cake. The portly plotter is charged with obstruction of justice, conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries. He faces life in prison if convicted.