As a member of the hit AMC series The Walking Dead, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is used to being hated as villain “Negan”.

Recently he was accused of being a real-life villain after someone snapped a picture of the actor wearing a shirt that some hysterical tweeters called “racist” and “nazi”.

Was it a shirt with a swastika on the front? A picture of a noose or a little white kid giving Malcolm X the finger?

Nope. It was….*trigger warning*…. a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt.

Responses were unsurprisingly dramatic from fans who’s greatest problems in life are getting good cell reception and having to ask dad for another $100 so they can go to that super rad new vegan-raw American/Moroccan fusion restaurant with their other jobless, gender studies grad student friends.

sincerely one of the worst things to ever happen to me: Jeffrey Dean Morgan is an Blue Lives Matter advocate pic.twitter.com/UwCA96LyJe — Prank Sinatra (@YungBidenette) October 4, 2017

i have been betrayed quite a few times in my life, but jeffrey dean morgan wearing a blue lives matter shirt today might top the list — young potato (@afflictionate) October 1, 2017

oh great so now i gotta cancel jeffrey dean morgan and every other cast member of twd who liked his last instagram post — ellie (@johnswicks) October 3, 2017

RIP to Jeffrey Dean Morgan. He ain’t dead, I just wish he was after that blue lives matter post — fembeth (@fembeth_) October 4, 2017

Friendship with dead dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan ended. Sean Bean is my dead dad friend now — Nick (@kukkurovaca) October 5, 2017

It turns out the veteran actor was given the shirt by a fan who’s police officer son had been shot and killed during a routine traffic stop and he was not amused by the temper tantrums of the millennial set. In a Facebook post he addressed the “controversy” directly.

Morgan eventually erased the post and replaced it with an apology of sorts, which he also erased. The site Blue Lives Matter caught the apology before it was deleted.

Hey folks, I’m gonna delete this thing. God knows it’s out there anyway. I stand behind the sentiment… but, what was meant as one thing has been taken as another. I understand those that are upset… and to those people I apologize. Of course black lives matter. I stand behind that. Always have. My point.. Calling me a nazi for wearing this shirt, that was given to me by a cops grieving mother at a con? She wasn’t trying to undercut BLM. Nor was I when I put it on… that’s a promise.This country means the world to me. The good people in it mean the world to me… the ones looking for a fight around every corner? Racists? Bullies? They don’t.We are a country divided and its getting scarier everyday. Everyone means something. Good people are needed. Now more than ever. I shall take better care in wording when posting opinions… but opinions? We all have em, and are entitled to them. I appreciate the ones on here that have been thoughtful responses… the ones that are filled with more hate…. let’s block each other forever shall we? It’s gotten very tricky to say things that are politically correct that everyone agrees on. We can be offended by thoughts or opinions that we weren’t offended by yesterday. So again, my apologies to you. Ok, let me navigate this mine field a bit before I try again. All my best. Jd

It’s sad that we live in a time when not only can a guy like JDM be excoriated for suggesting he’s grateful for those who volunteer to serve and protect (especially during incidents like the recent Las Vegas shootings) but even his colleagues who just liked the post on Instagram are likewise raked over the coals.

There’s no word on whether or not Mr. Morgan plans to weigh in on the controversial issue of pineapple on pizza, but after this experience it’s likely he’ll keep those thoughts to himself.