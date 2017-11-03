It has seemed that producer Harvey Weinstein might get away with all his perverted behavior with a bit of “rehab/therapy” and the loss of his reputation and company – a slap on the wrist when you consider that the charges against him go back decades and include actual sexual assault as well as harassment. The problem is that most of the accusations against Weinstein involve incidences that long since run out the statute of limitations on prosecution.

However, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from the movies it’s that the end of the story is never really the end of the story. Weinstein is in for a “sequel” of sorts it seems…and not the Star Wars kind that just collects more money and more praise and more success. Nope, it’s the Ghostbusters kind.

Actress Paz de la Huerta is now accusing the pervy producer of raping her twice, and her accusations fall well within the statute of limitations.

De la Huerta first met Weinstein on the set of Cider House Rules when she was just 14 years old. The two kept in touch over the years and Weinstein even sent her roles he thought she’d be good for. She worked steadily and eventually became best known as the mistress of “Nucky” in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. The actress tells Vanity Fair that their relationship remained friendly during that time and she never faced any questionable incidences with him.

Then, in 2010 Weinstein and de la Huerta ran into each other in New York and Weinstein offered to give the actress a ride home. When they got to her apartment “Things got very uncomfortable very fast,” de la Huerta told a Vanity Fair reporter.

“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta said. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid. . . . It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . . He stuck himself inside me. . . . When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.” De la Huerta described a second assault that allegedly happened in late December 2010, when Weinstein showed up in her building lobby after she came home from a photo shoot. The actress said she had been drinking, and was frightened by Weinstein, who had been repeatedly calling her, despite her asking him to leave her alone. “He hushed me and said, ‘Let’s talk about this in your apartment,’” de la Huerta said. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him. . . . I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig. . . . He raped me.” Afterward, de la Huerta said, “I laid there feeling sick. He looked at me and said, ‘I’ll put you in a play.’ He left and I never heard from him again. He knew he had done a bad thing.”

New York Police Department detective Nicholas DiGaudio is investigating the other Weinstein accusations and confirms that he has also spoken to de la Huerta and is actively investigating her case. Because the assault took place after June 2006, if falls well within the statute of limitations. Detective DiGuadio has confirmed he is close to pursuing official charges.

“I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest.”

De la Huerta herself has struggled with personal issues and employment since her assault. There is no shortage of messy Paz de la Huerta videos and gossip posts depicting her in various states of rage and inebriation. Perhaps, like with so many other actresses who have come forward, she wasn’t just a bratty, spoiled celebrity after all. Perhaps she was just acting out of her severe trauma.