The flood of horrific stories coming out of Hollywood seems to have no end. Now one of television’s richest and most famous personalities is being accused of yet another sickening crime that may have helped lead to the tragic end for actor Corey Haim.

Haim died of drug-related illness at the age of 38. It was no secret he struggled with addiction his entire life. Haim’s best friend and acting partner Corey Feldman has said over the years that both he and Haim were sexually abused as children in the industry, with Haim suffering the worst of it.

Now comes news from the National Enquirer that one of Haim’s first abusers may have been Hollywood royalty and “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen, on the set of the now classic film Lucas.

The rumor mill has had this spinning around for many years, but Wednesday the National Enquirer revealed that they have been conducting a five-year investigation into the death of Corey Haim, and recently were able to interview a good friend of the late, troubled actor.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’” Dominick Brascia, a former actor and a close friend of the “Lost Boys” legend, exclusively told The ENQUIRER. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Corey Feldman alluded to the same situation in his 2013 memoir “Coreyography: A Memoir” but did not name Haim’s abuser.

At some point during the filming [of ‘Lucas,’ Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.

There is no doubt that a then 13-year-old Corey Haim was a victim, even if he willingly went with Sheen. Another source the Enquirer interviewed said that like many child victims of adult predators, Haim thought he loved him and was genuinely confused by the situation when Sheen went on to reject him after their encounter.

One may feel suspicious of The Enquirer’s story because of the typical nature of their reporting. However, the level of details they provide in this expose is compelling, to say the least. The publication that may have spared America from President John Edwards even interviewed the members of the 80-person choir that was used as extras on the set of Lucas. Many of them have a lot to say about Sheen’s conduct with underage girls during filming.

Amazingly, horror stories of Sheen’s despicable antics still loom large to this day over “Lucas” choir reunions. “I know he was hitting on some of the girls that were in the choir. Many would have been under 18,” said Trevor Peet, another “Lucas” choir member who attended a reunion about ten years ago in New York’s Little Italy. “People were talking,” he told The ENQUIRER, referring to what has become the worst-kept secret from the set. “Some of the girls went back to his hotel with him and he dropped his pants and said, ‘Hey, can you do me a favor?’” The suggestion, a vast number of sources indicated, was Sheen was asking the underage girls to perform oral sex.

Adding to the seriousness of the allegations is the messy divorce filing by Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards, who filed complaints about his behavior in a desperate attempt to prevent Sheen from getting overnight visits with their two daughters.

Haim was far from alone in having been targeted by the predatory villain, who went on to earn more than $2 million an episode on “Two and a Half Men” — becoming the richest man on television. In a 2006 court filing, Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards charged that Sheen visited websites featuring young men and girls who appeared underage. Richards’ hand-signed declaration, filed to stop Sheen from getting overnight visits with his daughters, contended the “Major League” sensation “belonged” to “disturbing” sites “which promoted very young girls, who looked underage to me with pigtails, braces and no pubic hair performing oral sex with each other.” Other sites visited by Sheen, Richards alleged, involved “gay pornography also involving very young men who also did not look like adults.” Shockingly, no fewer than eight witnesses from the “Lucas” set spoke out as part of this investigation on the condition their names not be used in print for fear of reprisal, but one bravely stepped forward.

Sheen, of course, is now famous for blowing the deal that made him the richest man in television, having a very public meltdown (this is where we get #Winning from) and recently announcing he is HIV positive.

If you feel like you need to take a shower after this, you’re not alone. Not only is it sickening to think of these children being used and abused to create some of the most iconic films and shows in our lifetime, it’s equally horrifying to imagine the elaborate PR machine needed to keep these stories from the public for so long.

This is a conspiracy on a scale only Hollywood could dream up. Will we ever be able to enjoy our movies and shows the same way again?