What is in the water in North Carolina? Or should I say, the Shamrock Shakes? A McDonald’s employee in Charlotte was just fired Tuesday for implying that a Latino customer should be deported.

The twist in this story is that the insensitive, Donald Trump-praising lout was not a tiki-torch wielding white male supremacist. She was a black woman.

George Forrest, the owner of that particular McDonald’s location, did not release the name of the woman, but said:

“The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation.”

Wendy Rios had merely asked for more ketchup. When the manager responded with vitriol, she turned on her phone camera and attempted to get the attention of the drive through attendant again. The drive through window was opened by the irate manager, apparently called Kesha — according the writing on Rios’ receipt.

In the video, Kesha proceeds to yell at Rios with some NSFW words, eventually devolving into almost chants of Donald Trump’s name. She invokes the President no less than eight times before asking Rios, “Can you spell ‘deportation’?”

It is unknown at this time if the former McDonald’s manager known as Kesha is actually a Donald Trump supporter. But it is abundantly clear from the video that asking for ketchup provokes her wrath and stokes the fires of her strict immigration stance. Ask for ketchup? Get out of her country!

I hate to imagine how she reacts if you ask for sweet and sour sauce.