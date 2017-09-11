We have little polling of the Alabama Senate runoff between Roy Moore and Trump-endorsed Luther Strange. The latest result is just weird.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, talks to constituents before a Republican Senate candidate forum, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Let’s cut right to the chase: Emerson College polled the Alabama primary runoff between the long-time conservative champion Roy Moore, and the incumbent and swamp favorite of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, Luther Strange. Moore is ahead, but the numbers are really weird, 40-26.

Yes, with those numbers, that means in a two-way race, with no possible other options, 34% are undecided. This despite Moore being a lightning rod for years, and Strange getting the vocal endorsement on Twitter from Donald Trump.

Why can’t Alabama voters decide? Do they just not care? Fatigued by the election? If so, this election will be a turnout contest, between the conservative wing of the GOP, and the Trump/McConnell DC wing. The results should be interesting.

One thing I do know is Roy Moore doesn’t take orders. We saw that when the left tested him on the Ten Commandments. I doubt he’ll take orders from Trump, either.