Facebook has grown to be under unprecedented pressure lately. Look at how they completely folded under that pressure!





We covered a couple of weeks ago how the Internet was abandoning Facebook. Major projects like Apache and WordPress had publicly slammed the door on them over patent power grabs.

Well, Facebook has completely given in, and is removing from React.js and select other projects all licensing that prevents you from defending yourself against Facebook patent lawsuits.

I’m seeing rumblings that people don’t necessarily trust Facebook on this, because any move they make capriciously can be undone with the same unpredictability, but for now, this seems like a big win for Facebook’s critics.