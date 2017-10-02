This woman lived with the man who murdered many in Las Vegas last night. Police now need information. See the video!





This is the woman who lived with the killer. She wasn’t at home when police came looking. At this time we don’t know details about whether she had any role, or any knowledge, in the murders. However given that she lived with him, it seems likely she at least knows about the murderer’s mental state, or possible motives for the attack.

We can’t stop this attack, but the more we learn, the better we can prevent the next one. Or worse, possible traps laid by the now-dead killer.